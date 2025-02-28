Ghana Honors 1948 Crossroads Shooting Martyrs in Solemn Independence Tribute

As Ghana marks its 68th Independence Anniversary, the nation paused Friday to remember a pivotal yet somber chapter in its history: the 28th February 1948 Crossroads Shooting Incident.

At a subdued ceremony at Accra’s Nationalism Park, President John Mahama, government officials, diplomats, and descendants of World War II veterans laid wreaths to honor three ex-servicemen whose deaths 77 years ago ignited the flame of Ghana’s liberation struggle.

The annual commemoration, traditionally a prelude to Independence Day festivities, took on renewed gravity this year. Attendees gathered at the park’s hallowed grounds—the very site where Sergeant Adjetey, Corporal Attipoe, and Private Odartey Lamptey were fatally shot by colonial authorities while demanding unpaid benefits after fighting for Britain in Burma during WWII. Their protest, met with lethal force by then-Colonial Police Chief Colin Imray, became the catalyst for mass anti-colonial uprisings that ultimately birthed Africa’s first post-colonial nation.

A Protest That Changed History



On that fateful morning in 1948, hundreds of veterans marched toward Christiansborg Castle (now Osu Castle) to petition Governor Sir Gerald Creasy. Denied their wartime dues and grappling with post-service poverty, their peaceful demonstration turned tragic at the crossroads near present-day Independence Square. When ordered to disperse, the veterans stood their ground. In a moment etched into national memory, British Superintendent Imray—after local officers refused to fire on their countrymen—seized a rifle and shot the protest leaders. The killings, alongside over 60 injuries, triggered five days of riots targeting colonial enterprises and symbols, from European shops to infrastructure.

“This was the spark that made independence inevitable,” said historian Akua Mensah, referencing archives from Ghana’s Public Records and Archives Administration Department (PRAAD). The UGCC, then the leading anti-colonial movement, swiftly cabled Britain demanding self-rule, warning of “worse violent acts” if colonial governance persisted. Their plea was met with repression: the arrest of the “Big Six” leaders, including Kwame Nkrumah, and a state of emergency. Yet, as PRAAD notes, the crackdown backfired. Nkrumah’s subsequent split from the UGCC to form the Convention People’s Party (CPP) mobilized grassroots support through strikes and civil disobedience—the “Positive Action” campaign that culminated in independence on 6th March 1957.

Legacy of Sacrifice



Today, the Crossroads Incident is memorialized not just as a tragedy but as a turning point where colonial authority began to unravel. The veterans’ defiance, and the local police’s refusal to shoot compatriots, exposed the fragility of British control. For modern Ghana, their story underscores the cost of freedom—a narrative President Mahama echoed in his tribute: “These heroes remind us that justice delayed is justice denied. Their blood watered the tree of our nationhood.”

Yet the commemoration also invites reflection on unfinished struggles. Historians note parallels between the veterans’ fight for dignity and contemporary demands for economic equity. “They were betrayed by the empire they served,” said scholar Kojo Asante. “Honoring them means ensuring no Ghanaian today feels that betrayal.”

As wreaths adorned the martyrs’ monument, the ceremony struck a chord of unity rare in today’s polarized climate. Surviving WWII veterans, now centenarians, attended alongside youth groups—a living bridge between past and present. For 22-year-old activist Ama Serwaa, the event was a call to vigilance: “Freedom wasn’t won in a day. It’s our duty to protect it, just as they did.”

A Nation’s Memory



While Ghana’s Independence Day parade has scaled back in recent years amid economic strains, the Crossroads commemoration has gained prominence, evolving from a footnote to a cornerstone of national identity. The Nationalism Park, once a colonial battleground, now serves as a pilgrimage site where each generation confronts the paradox of liberation: that peace often follows violence, and progress is born of sacrifice.

As the sun set over Accra, the echoes of 1948 lingered—a reminder that Ghana’s journey, like the ancient empire from which it takes its name, is forever shaped by the courage of those who dare to demand more.

Photos courtesy of artsandculture.com