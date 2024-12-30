Ghana Honors Distinguished Citizens at the 2024 National Honours and Awards Ceremony

On Monday, December 30, 2024, Ghana’s most distinguished citizens were celebrated at the National Honours and Awards ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The event, attended by notable figures from various sectors, marked a significant occasion where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo conferred awards on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the nation’s development through dedication, hard work, and sacrifice.

The National Honours and Awards ceremony, established in 1960, serves as a prestigious platform to recognize Ghanaians who excel in various fields ranging from creativity and innovation to public service. This year’s ceremony holds particular importance as it also acknowledges those who displayed remarkable resilience and service during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Presidential Honours for Distinguished Service being introduced in 2023 to recognize contributions during the global health crisis.

The ceremony saw the presentation of multiple prestigious awards across several categories, highlighting the diverse fields in which Ghanaians have excelled. Among the key recipients was Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who was honored with the Order of the Star of Ghana – Officer Awardee, the highest recognition of the evening. Dr. Bawumia’s leadership and dedication to Ghana’s economic transformation were acknowledged as he stood out for his exceptional contribution to national progress.

The awards spanned several categories, including the Presidential Honours for Distinguished Service Grand Medal, Order of the Volta, and Order of the Star of Ghana, with several prominent Ghanaians being honored for their service across various sectors.

Notable Award Winners

The Order of the Volta – Member Awardees category featured a diverse group of honorees for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields:

Nana Kwasi Agyekum Dwamena (Public Service)

(Public Service) Prof Paul Kwame Nyame (Health/Public Service)

(Health/Public Service) Dr James Orleans-Lindsay (Real Estate/Construction)

(Real Estate/Construction) Bright Appiah (Civil Society / Child Advocacy)

(Civil Society / Child Advocacy) Eric Ebo Acquah (Real Estate / Landscaping)

(Real Estate / Landscaping) Dr Richard Kwadwo Odor (Health / Public Service)

(Health / Public Service) Dr Kofi Nsiah Poku (Pharmacist, Business/Health)

(Pharmacist, Business/Health) Dr Stephen Saforo Yirenkyi (Spatial Planning/Public Service)

(Spatial Planning/Public Service) Herbert A. Mensah (Sports Development)

(Sports Development) Kwaw Paintsil Ansah (Creative Arts)

(Creative Arts) Erastus Asare Donkor (Media/Journalism)

(Media/Journalism) Mercy Naa Aforwa Needjan (Market Development)

(Market Development) Salma Salifu (Creative Arts / Fashion)

(Creative Arts / Fashion) Yaw Debra Ofori (Education/Advocacy)

In addition to these, several other individuals and public servants were honored for their remarkable service to Ghana, such as:

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Public Service)

(Public Service) Dominic Nitiwul (Public Service)

(Public Service) Ambrose Dery (Public Service)

(Public Service) Brig Gen Emmanuel Okyere (Public Service)

(Public Service) Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (Public Service)

(Public Service) Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto (Public Service)

Also, the Grand Medal Awardees included notable figures in education, health, media, and public service, with recipients like:

Mariama Mahama (Education)

(Education) Albert K. Frimpong (Sports)

(Sports) Dr Fareeda Adusei Wilson (Health/Public Service)

(Health/Public Service) Dr Evans Agbeme Dzikum (Public Service)

The Presidential Honours for Distinguished Service Grand Medal category highlighted individuals like Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah and Philippa Larsen, both recognized for their contributions to education.

This year’s ceremony was a resounding success, not only recognizing individuals for their exceptional service but also marking the continued commitment of Ghanaians to nation-building. The awards are a testament to the nation’s appreciation of hard work, service, and dedication to improving the lives of citizens and advancing the collective good.

As Ghana moves forward into a new chapter, these distinguished individuals and institutions serve as beacons of excellence, inspiring others to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the country.