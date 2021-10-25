Ghana hosts Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay, on Monday arrived in Ghana, reaching the sixth destination out of the 72 Commonwealth nations and territories it will be visiting.

A statement issued by the British High Commission in Accra, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said arriving from Sierra Leone, the Baton had officially touched down at Kotoka International Airport.

It said the Queen’s Baton, which carried a message from the Queen, arrived in Ghana as part of its journey to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which would be held in England from 28 July until 8 August 2022.

“The Queen’s Baton is in Ghana for three days and during it’s time here, it will be carried by Baton bearers, including; current and legacy athletes, and will visit Jubilee House, Manhyia Palace, Rattray Park, Adinkra Village at Ntonsu, and Bonwire Tourist Centre and experience Ghana culture and way of life,” it said.

Mr Ben Nunoo-Mensah, the President of the Commonwealth Games Association of Ghana (CGA-Ghana) said: “It is fantastic to have the Baton arrive in Ghana, today. Its arrival signifies an exciting moment in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and I’m really looking forward to the various visits and activities during its time here.”

Madam Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana said: “It is a tremendous honour and a genuine pleasure to welcome Her Majesty the Queen’s Baton in Ghana after arriving from our friends in Sierra Leone.

“The Baton is making an incredible journey, visiting 72 Commonwealth nations and territories ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham next summer.

“Our partners at Ghana’s Commonwealth Games Association have planned an amazing few days for the Baton Team, which will not only represent a celebration of sport and the coming Games but will also show Ghana at its very best.

“We look forward to welcoming Team Ghana and Teams from across the Commonwealth to Birmingham to the Games next year,” she added.

The statement said the Queen’s Baton would be carried by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and that the Relay would visit the Jubilee House (Presidential Palace) -25th October, El-Walk Sport Stadium – 26th October, Tema Fishing Harbour – 26th October, Manhyia Palace -27th October, and Adinkra Village, Bonwire Tourist Centre – 27th October.

It said since its inaugural appearance at the Cardiff 1958 Commonwealth Games, the Queen’s Baton Relay had been a tradition for the Commonwealth Games.

The statement said the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay started at Buckingham Palace on 7 October, when the Queen placed her Message to the Commonwealth into the Baton and passed it to four-time Paralympic gold medalist and Team England athlete Kadeena Cox, who had the honour of being the first of thousands of Baton bearers to carry the Baton through the Commonwealth.

It said the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay was an epic journey covering the entirety of the Commonwealth as it will travel to all 72 nations and territories, covering a distance of 140,000 kilometres.

The statement said for 269 days, the Baton would travel to Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean and the Americas, before embarking on the final stretch of its journey across England for 25 days.

The statement said The Queen’s Baton Relay would complete the journey at the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on 28 July 2022.

It said the final Batonbearer would pass the Baton back to The Queen at the opening ceremony of the games.

The statement said the Queen’s message to the Commonwealth would then be removed from the Baton and read aloud, marking the official start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.