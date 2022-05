Ghana is hosting the Confederation of African Athletics Region II Championship in Cape Coast from May 19 to May 21.

9 Countries including Host Ghana, Mali, Benin, Cote d’ voire, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo and Liberia are competing the 3-day event.

The competition is a qualification to the World Athletics U-20 Championship which takes place Cali, Colombia on August 2.