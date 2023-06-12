Ghana hosts maiden Africa Image Conference

The African Chamber of Content Producers have concluded the maiden Africa Image Conference in Accra.

The event aimed at redefining narratives and empowering the continent’s future while bringing together individuals from various African countries, high-ranking representatives from African High Commissions in Ghana, ministries, journalists, Pan-African African activists and the African Union organizations.

The three-day conference, on the theme “Rebranding Africa-Changing the Narratives,” was also aimed at discussing the current image of Africa, challenging stereotypes and fostering positive narratives for the continent’s development.

The focus of the conference was on empowering the youth, the African Monologue Challenge finalists and representing nine African countries led by a panel discussion on, “Rebranding Africa’s Global Image; Role of the Youth.”

Mr Godspower Ipalibo Madodoye, an African Image Ambassador from Nigeria said the Chamber’s preparedness in changing the current sordid Image of Africa was on the path of development.

He said: “For far too long, Africa has been burdened by misconceptions, misrepresentations and negative stereotypes that have hindered our progress. The time has come for us to reclaim our narrative and present the true essence of Africa to the world”.

He added that, the Africa Image Project was a clarion call to action- a resounding declaration that we would no longer allow the African story to be written by others.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Professor Michael Williams said the African struggles of renowned Pan African figures emphasized the importance of inspiring today’s youth to continue their work.

He expressed his excitement for the conference and expressed optimism that the initiatives of the African Chamber of Content Producers would foster the growth of more Pan-African leaders.

Participants of the conference expressed their enthusiasm for the Africa Image Conference, stating how it transformed their perceptions about Africa and life itself.

Ms. Rahinatu Asmaila, a delegate from Salaga, Ghana spoke of her excitement after the three-day event, emphasizing how the conference had reshaped her views on Africa and its potential.

Mr. Moudeina Voussou, a Chadian delegate representing the Government of Chad was full of praise for the organizers.

He revealed how the discussions and activities of the conference had opened his mind about possibilities in Africa.

“Even though I do not understand English, the organizers provided a personal translator for me, so I didn’t miss out on anything during the three-day conference.”

He added that he was going back to Chad with a positive mindset and would use the opportunity to influence positive policies in Chad through the transitional Prime Minister of Chad and other Image Ambassadors in Chad.

The Africa Image Conference is to be an annual event, changing between different African countries and diaspora locations.

It would be committed to promoting positive narratives and fostering unity as the conference will serve as a catalyst for rebranding Africa’s image and driving its sustainable development.