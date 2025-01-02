Ghana Hosts Successful 10th Edition of National Cycling Road Championships

The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) proudly concluded the 10th Edition National Cycling Road Championships, held on November 30, 2024, along the challenging Olebu Ablekuma Pokuasi route.

The event, marking a milestone in the country’s cycling history, brought together the nation’s top cyclists who displayed incredible endurance, skill, and sportsmanship.

A total of 65 participants from five regions of Ghana competed in multiple categories, including Elite Men, Elite Women, Under-23, and Junior men and women. The championship featured a tough course that combined scenic views with difficult terrain, making it a true test of strength and strategy for all cyclists.

Francis Amu, a 30-year-old cyclist from the FCG Cycling Club, claimed victory in the Elite Men’s category after an exceptional performance. He completed the 100-kilometer race in 2 hours, 37 minutes, and 20 seconds, maintaining an average speed of 38.14 km/h. Meanwhile, Ellen Anim of Club Sky Team triumphed in the Elite Women’s 50-kilometer road race and the 25-kilometer Time Trial. She clocked in at 1 hour, 46 minutes, and 1 second with an average speed of 28.30 km/h in the road race, while completing the Time Trial in 47 minutes and 3 seconds at an average speed of 31.88 km/h.

Young talent Emmanuel Sesi of Royal Stars Cycling Club, at just 20 years old, placed first in the Under-23 Men’s category and second in the Elite Men’s road race. He completed the 100 kilometers in 2 hours, 25 minutes, and 10 seconds, maintaining an average speed of 38.10 km/h.

Another rising star, 17-year-old Farrakhan Shaaban Mohammed from River Park Cycling Club in the Eastern Region, dominated the Junior Men’s category, winning both the 62.5-kilometer road race and the 25-kilometer Time Trial. He completed the road race in 1 hour, 47 minutes, and 14 seconds (average speed 34.97 km/h) and the Time Trial in 38 minutes and 10 seconds (average speed 39.30 km/h). Farrakhan showcased impressive race tactics, pulling away from the peloton to cross the finish line alone, a display of his UCI-level training.

In the Under-23 and Elite Men’s 25-kilometer Time Trial, Frank Love Quaye of The Boss Tribes (TBT) Cycling Club claimed victory in both categories, securing two gold medals. He completed the Time Trial in 36 minutes and 3 seconds, reaching an average speed of 41.61 km/h.

This year’s championships saw 56 male cyclists and five female cyclists from 12 clubs, with over 2,000 spectators, including children from the Sena Foundation School’s cycling program, creating an energetic atmosphere both on and off the course. The event not only showcased athletic achievement but also celebrated the unity and growth of the sport across Ghana.

“We are immensely proud of the success of this year’s championships,” said Mohammed B. Sahnoon Esq., President of the Ghana Cycling Federation. “This milestone reflects the growth of cycling in our country and inspires future generations to embrace this sport.”

The Ghana Cycling Federation also expressed gratitude to sponsors such as Prudential Life Insurance, Stanbic Bank, DHL Global Forwarding, Africa Cycling Network Satellite, and others, whose support made the event possible.

Looking ahead, the GCF is already preparing for the 11th edition of the National Cycling Road Championships, scheduled for June 2025, promising even more excitement. Additionally, GCF continues to focus on developing cycling in Ghana, collaborating with international partners like the Bahati Foundation, which invited six young male cyclists to participate in a training and competition program in Los Angeles as part of preparations for the LA 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.