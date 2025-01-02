Ghana Hosts Successful 2nd Duku Festival Para-Cycling Event

The Ghana Cycling Federation, in collaboration with other stakeholders, successfully hosted the 2nd Duku Festival Road Race Prelude Para-Cycling Event at the Osu Castle Total Filling Station in Accra on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

The event, a unique celebration of sports and inclusion, featured six divisions, including Male Tandem, Female Tandem, Hand Cycling (male and female), and Amputee (male and female) races.

Mr. Justice Awuku, Chairman of the Duku Festival Cycling Race, highlighted the importance of the event in empowering physically challenged individuals, who have often been marginalized in mainstream sports. “We noticed that physically challenged individuals have been marginalized, so we decided to organize a special event for them,” he said. His comments underscored the festival’s mission to celebrate the talents and capabilities of athletes with disabilities.

The race saw impressive participation and performance, with athletes demonstrating remarkable resilience and athleticism. Awuku was particularly moved by the sight of a blind cyclist navigating the course, describing it as “mind-boggling” and a testament to the remarkable sportsmanship on display. “It was very interesting and competitive, so I think thumbs up to them,” he added, expressing satisfaction with the overall turnout.

Frederick Assor, a renowned blind para-athlete who finished third in his race, praised the organizers for their efforts in providing a platform for persons with disabilities. “This event has taken a lot of stress off us. We come together, meet friends, have fun, and compete,” he said, reflecting on the positive impact the event had on participants.

Shaaban Mohammed, General Secretary of the Ghana Cycling Federation, also lauded the success of the event, emphasizing the high level of competition and the impressive prizes. “The performance was amazing, and the prizes were impressive. We’re encouraged by the opportunities this event presents for para-cyclists in Ghana,” he said.

The event, which was made possible by sponsors including Dot Ateliers, Mr. D. J. Hyun, President of Derbywheel Incorporated, and the Association for Sports Federation On Disability (ASFOD), showcased the strength and determination of para-athletes. The event was particularly significant as it provided a much-needed platform for disabled individuals to compete in a high-profile sports event.

The following are the results of the 2nd Edition Duku Festival Para-Cycling Event:

Male Tandem (42.5 kilometers)

Peter Dery Danvoru / Benjamin Boahen Agyemang: 2:02:39.89 – GH₵ 3,000, gold medals, souvenirs Emmanuel / George: 2:18:24.36 – GH₵ 2,000, silver medals, souvenirs Frederick Assor / Philip Randolf: 2:19:25.35 – GH₵ 1,000, bronze medals, souvenirs Edwin Ansah Obeng / Derick: 2:21:26.98 – GH₵ 500, souvenirs Jacob / Abudu / Anwar Sadat: 2:23:34.67 – GH₵ 500, souvenirs Eric Narh / Edward: 2:26:23.12 – GH₵ 500, souvenirs

Female Tandem (17 kilometers)

Favour Ayiglo / Abigail A. Tetteh: 1:08:02.24 – GH₵ 3,000, gold medals, souvenirs Beauty Fiator / Majorie Quaye: 1:09:45.67 – GH₵ 2,000, silver medals, souvenirs

Male Amputee (42.5 kilometers)

Richard Yaw Atta: 2:08:04.34 – GH₵ 3,000, gold medal, souvenirs Ebenezer Mensah Adjei: 2:11:45.69 – GH₵ 2,000, silver medal, souvenirs Kingsley Ofori: 2:15:00.87 – GH₵ 1,000, bronze medal, souvenirs Bossuman Kwaku Ayensu: 2:25:34.27 – GH₵ 500, souvenirs

Male Hand Cycling (17 kilometers)

Frank Yaw Fuji: 1:10:12.97 – GH₵ 3,000, gold medal, souvenirs

The event has not only provided a competitive platform for athletes but also brought attention to the significance of para-sports in Ghana. Moving forward, the Duku Festival Cycling Race hopes to continue its tradition of inclusivity, and with the backing of corporate Ghana and other stakeholders, it aims to expand its reach and impact in the years to come.