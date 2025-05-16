Ghana Hotel Association Challenges Copyright Royalties in Court

The Ghana Hotel Association (GHA) has filed a lawsuit against the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) and the Audiovisual Rights Society of Ghana (ARSOG), contesting their royalty collection methods.

The association argues that current practices violate copyright law by basing fees on hotel size rather than actual use of protected works.

GHA President Dr. Edward Ackah-Nyamike Jnr. stated the action follows 34 member resolutions and years of failed negotiations. The case cites Section 37 of Ghana’s Copyright Act, which mandates usage-based royalty calculations. The association seeks to prohibit room-count-based fees and recover legal costs.

The dispute originated in 2014 when GHAMRO and ARSOG began collecting fees from hotels. Despite involving regulatory bodies like the Ghana Tourism Authority, no resolution was reached. The GHA alleges members face harassment and unjustified lawsuits over payments calculated without transparent methodology.

“This violates constitutional principles of fairness and lawful administrative action,” the GHA stated in court filings, referencing Articles 23 and 296 of Ghana’s constitution.

The case could redefine copyright enforcement in Ghana’s service industries, balancing creators’ rights with business concerns in the growing hospitality sector.