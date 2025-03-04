Ghana Hotels Association – Greater Accra Charts Ambitious Path for Hospitality Excellence

The Ghana Hotels Association, Greater Accra Region (GHA-GAR), is setting its sights on transforming the hospitality landscape with a bold two-year vision aimed at boosting membership, revenue, and industry standards.

Chairperson Clare Dada Banoeng-Yakubo unveiled the ambitious roadmap during the association’s first Directors’ Forum, held on 26th February 2025 at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra.

At the heart of the plan is a three-pronged strategy: expanding membership, increasing revenue streams, and enhancing the association’s image through targeted training and capacity-building initiatives. Banoeng-Yakubo stressed the importance of fostering a culture of active participation among members, addressing long-standing issues of apathy that have hindered collective progress.

“We’re committed to creating a vibrant, united community of hoteliers who can drive excellence in the hospitality sector,” she said. The association aims to raise over GH¢2 million by 2026 to fund critical programs, including professional development workshops designed to elevate service delivery across member hotels.

Banoeng-Yakubo also called on stakeholders and industry partners to rally behind the association’s efforts, emphasizing that collaboration is key to achieving sustainable growth. “Hotels are vital to Ghana’s tourism industry and contribute significantly to the national economy. By working together, we can ensure the sector thrives,” she added.

The Chairperson’s vision has already sparked optimism among members, who see the initiative as a turning point for the region’s hospitality industry. With a renewed focus on professionalism, innovation, and unity, the GHA-GAR is positioning itself as a catalyst for change, aiming to set new benchmarks for excellence in Ghana’s hotel sector.

As the association embarks on this transformative journey, the message is clear: the future of Greater Accra’s hospitality industry is bright, and the GHA-GAR is leading the charge.