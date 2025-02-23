Ghana Hotels Association Sets for 1st Director’s Forum on Feb 26

Ghana Hotels Association, Greater Accra is set to host its 1st Director’s Forum, a pivotal event designed to bring together directors and managers of hotels across the capital to brainstorm and strategize for the growth and development of the hotel industry.

The forum, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 26th February, 2025, at the Coconut Grove Regency hotel in Accra, will provide a platform for industry leaders to discuss and approve the budget, bills, programs, and activities for the year.

According to Madam Clare Dada Banoeng-Yakubo, Chairperson of the association, Greater Accra.

“The association has engaged various appointed stakeholders, including government agencies, to ensure successful collaboration of its activities for the year. I urge all members to prioritize this forum as it is crucial for the growth and development of our hotels.”

“This emphasis on collaboration and stakeholder engagement underscores the association’s commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive industry environment.” She added.

The forum is expected to attract over 50 directors of hotels across the capital, providing a unique opportunity for networking, knowledge sharing, and collective problem-solving.

The Ghana Hotels Association aims to drive growth, innovation, and excellence in the hotel industry, ultimately enhancing the overall experience for guests and stakeholders alike.

As the hotel industry continues to evolve, it is essential for directors and managers to stay ahead of the curve, adapting to changing trends, technologies, and consumer expectations.

The Ghana Hotels Association’s 1st Director’s Forum is a critical step in this direction, providing a platform for industry leaders to share best practices, address challenges, and explore new opportunities for growth and development.