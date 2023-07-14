Ghana Hotels review rates for University of Ghana 2023/24 academic year

The Ghana Hotels Company Limited, the facility management company for the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, in the Greater Accra Region, has announced revised hostel rates for the 2023/24 academic year.

According to the new rates, students who wish to have a room to themselves with air conditioning (AC) at the New Pentagon ensuite facility will be required to pay GHS24,362.00.

The revised rates for the various accommodation options were contained in a circular issued by management dated July 13, 2023.

The revised rates reflect the cost of accommodation for the specified facilities at the University of Ghana’s Legon campus for the upcoming academic year.

It is important for students to be aware of these revised rates as they plan their accommodation arrangements for the 2023/24 academic year.