Ghana Housing Show UK to showcase affordable housing solutions

The Ghana Housing Show in the UK, organized by the Property Express group, will take place on Saturday, June 24 at Wembley Stadium in London.

This event serves as a platform to showcase the finest developers and contractors from Ghana in London, with the goal of strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries and attracting additional investors.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye will seize the opportunity to enlighten diasporans about the advantages of investing in the local market as a means of generating wealth.

Both private developers and the Ministry will engage with fund managers to explore funding options for their projects and establish partnerships to expand their businesses.

The event will be graced by the presence of Ghana’s Ambassador to the UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah, along with other influential figures in Ghana’s Property Market.

Some exhibitors at the show include Sucasa Properties, Lemonade Finance, E Wells Realty, GoldKey Properties, Ace Heights, and Coppan Group.

Furthermore, a Diasporan Awards Night and Property Awards will be held as part of the event.

The organizers are renowned for the annual Ghana Property Awards.