Beatrice Afranie, Human Resources Manager at Asante Gold Bibiani Ltd, has been honored with the Leadership Award at Ghana’s National Youth Shakers Conclave and Awards, recognizing her contributions to advancing HR practices and workforce development.

The accolade, presented by Prichard, Alabama, Mayor Jimmy Gardner during a ceremony in Accra, underscores her influence as a leader in Ghana’s corporate sector.

Afranie, who will represent Ghana at an upcoming global awards event in the U.S., brings over 12 years of experience across IT, finance, and mining. Her career is anchored in academic excellence, including first-class honors in Business Administration from Valley View University, where she earned top academic distinctions. She holds certifications from the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management Ghana and the U.S.-based HR Certification Institute.

In Ghana’s mining sector, Afranie has spearheaded initiatives addressing occupational safety, talent retention, and diversity while integrating AI-driven tools to streamline HR operations. “The future of HR lies at the intersection of empathy and innovation,” she said during the event, emphasizing strategies that balance employee well-being with organizational goals.

Afranie advocates for technology-enhanced HR systems, mentorship programs for emerging professionals, and closing talent gaps to bolster economic growth. “HR isn’t just a support function—it’s the backbone of progress,” she added. Her approach has positioned her as a key figure in reshaping workplace practices, with industry observers noting her role in aligning Ghana’s HR standards with global benchmarks.

The award highlights Afranie’s escalating profile as a driver of corporate transformation, with peers citing her blend of strategic vision and operational expertise as a model for Africa’s evolving business landscape.