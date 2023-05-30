Ghana Hydrological Authority signs MoU with Harris County Flood Control District

The Ghana Hydrological Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Harris County Flood Control District (HCFCD), Texas.

The MoU focuses on collaboration in information sharing regarding flood risk reduction solutions and flood resiliency and mitigation strategies.

A statement issued by the Ghana Hydrological Authority and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the document was signed during a visit by the officials of the Authority, the Ministry of Works and Housing, to among others share ideas on flood risk management strategies in the Harris County and Ghana.

It said Dr Tina Petersen, the Executive Director of the Harris County Flood Control District, signed on behalf of the District while Dr John Kissi, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Hydrological Authority signed on behalf of the Authority.

Dr Petersen expressed joy at the opportunity and said; “I have no doubt this marks the beginning of an exciting journey of collaboration and learning for our respective institutions.”

Dr. Kissi noted that “Ghana’s capital city, Accra and the Harris County share common flood risk challenges” and welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with the HCFCD in the exchange of knowledge related to flood resilience and nature-based solutions.

The delegation was led by Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister of Works and Housing and a Member of Parliament for Bantama.

The statement said Mr Asenso-Boakye praised the HCFCD for blazing the trail in delivering nature-based solutions, saying; “Your approach and technology will be of great assistance to the Ministry and the Ghana Hydrological Authority in our efforts to tackle the perennial flooding challenge in Ghana.”

The HCFCD is a special -purpose vehicle established in 1937 by the Texas Legislature in response to floods that devasted the Houston area in 1929 and 1936 and has since been undertaking major flood mitigation projects to enhance flood resilience in the Harris County.

Ghana Hydrological Authority, formerly Hydrological Services Department (HSD) was established following the passage of the Ghana Hydrological Authority Bill 2022 by Ghana’s Parliament on 29 July 2022 and subsequent assent by the President on 12 September 2022.

The delegation also paid a courtesy call on the Mayor of Houston, Mr. Sylvester Turner at the City Hall and met officials of the Harris County Housing Authority to discuss their model of affordable housing provision among others.