Ghana Immigration Officer Stabbed by Alleged Land Guards in Amanfrom Galilea, Family Demands Justice

A Deputy Superintendent of the Ghana Immigration Service, affectionately known in private life as Maa Kay, is recovering from multiple injuries after being violently attacked and stabbed by a group of alleged land guards at her residence in Galilea, near Kasoa Amanfrom in the Central Region.

The disturbing incident occurred during a routine visit by Maa Kay and her mother to a property reportedly given to her by her husband, estate developer Nii Noi Morton, popularly known as “Blow.”

The property, under renovation since 2021, became the scene of chaos when a young man identified as Small Gideon confronted her over the ownership and development of the property.

Eyewitnesses say Small Gideon, after a verbal exchange with the Deputy Superintendent, allegedly placed a phone call that summoned nearly ten armed men believed to be land guards.

The group reportedly stormed the premises and launched a brutal attack on Maa Kay, leaving her with severe cutlass wounds and multiple bruises.

The victim, currently stationed at the Ghana Immigration Service Airport Office, has since been treated for her injuries and is recovering.

In a statement, Maa Kay described the attack as a near-death experience, recounting how she was overpowered, physically assaulted, and stabbed while attempting to defend herself on a property legally handed over to her by her husband.

Sources close to the family say the suspect, Small Gideon, is currently in police custody. However, the family has expressed concern over reports that the suspect may be granted bail soon.

They are calling on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and acting IGP COP Yohunu, to ensure that due legal processes are followed and that justice is served.

“This is not just an attack on an individual. It is an attack on a law enforcement officer of the Republic of Ghana. We demand full investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators,” a family spokesperson said.

The case has sparked fresh concerns about rising incidents of land guard violence in the Kasoa-Amanfrom enclave and renewed calls for stronger enforcement of laws banning land guard activities.

Police say investigations are ongoing and assure the public that all parties involved will be held accountable. The Ghana Immigration Service has yet to officially comment on the attack.