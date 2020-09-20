The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), has commissioned its new office block in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region to enhance effective coverage and operations of the Service.

It has three offices and attached ancillaries including a detention room.

Superintendent of Immigration, Mr Hassan Mohammed Abdulai, Acting Sector Commander, Leklebi Dafor Immigration, said the new office in the Municipality would enable the GIS to provide effective and professional Immigration law enforcement as its mandate for the general development of the country.

“Our mandate requires that we regulate the entry and exit at every frontier of Ghana as well as provide visas and permit systems to foreigners and related activities and again help ensure enforcement of all laws for national security of the land.

“I also expressed gratitude to the leadership of GIS and the Hohoe Assembly for this edifice to help enhance the work of the Service in the Municipality as it expands.”

Superintendent Abdulai said despite the inadequate logistics and staff strength, “the office has started functioning from one and hopes to get to 10 soon.”

He said citizens were welcomed to make any enquiries about the Service and also endeavour to report any activities of foreigners they were not sure of to the Service adding that “we are civil and will continue to be for the safety of the citizenry.”

Superintendent Abdulai noted that the security beef up in the Municipality to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols was commendable adding that “we are able to man all unapproved routes.”