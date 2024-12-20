Ghana Immigration Service Denies $240m Claim for KIA E-Gates, Clarifies Costs

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has strongly refuted claims circulating on social media that the recently commissioned electronic gates (e-gates) at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) cost the nation $240 million.

In a statement issued on Thursday, December 19, 2024, the GIS clarified that the actual cost of the e-gates was $1.7 million, not the inflated figure being circulated online.

The GIS explained that the e-gates were part of the broader “Immigration 360” system, a new integrated border management initiative being implemented across all 48 of Ghana’s approved entry and exit points. The system is designed to automate passenger processing and improve data management, addressing existing challenges related to sovereignty, interoperability, and other shortcomings of the previous border management systems.

The statement emphasized that the $240 million figure pertains to the entire cost of phases one and two of the integrated border management system, not just the e-gates at KIA. This total includes the installation, maintenance, licensing, and taxes associated with the system at all national entry points, and reflects the projected cost over a 10-year cycle.

“The $240 million referenced in the circulating article on social media is in relation to the whole cycle cost of the project,” the GIS said. “This includes the initial implementation cost of $94.7 million, as well as two periodic wholesale upgrades of the system’s critical components and maintenance over a decade.”

The GIS further explained that the upgrades would involve replacing key components of the system in three cycles, as well as two major upgrades within five years to ensure the system remains up-to-date. The total projected cost, including VAT and taxes, amounts to $274 million, which will also cover maintenance and operational support for the entire period.

The GIS’s clarification comes after the misleading claim about the cost of the e-gates raised concerns among the public.