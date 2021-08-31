Ghana Immigration Service hosts NIPSS for study tour

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has hosted members from the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 43 of the Nigerian National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

Speaking at the event, the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, noted that policies were fundamental to efficient control and delivery.

He explained that “policies must be established, applied, monitored and reviewed for excellent results.”

He said it was a privilege to host the Nigerian delegation and hailed the collaborative effort as an important policy in itself, explaining that, the GIS is “striving to get things done right by developing inter-institutional linkages for learning and sharing experiences.”

The Immigration boss lauded the NIPSS for the mutually beneficial relationship, recounting the visit of members from SEC 42 for a similar programme, and the Nigerian Immigration Service’ exchange programme with the GIS on Gender Mainstreaming earlier this year.

He expressed the hope that the collaborative effort would result in networking, capacity building and joint research by the two countries; and encouraged Nigerian participants to tour, experience and enjoy Ghana.

Head of Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Department (PPMED) of the GIS, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Thomas Ewuntomah presented a paper on “The Role of GIS in Policy Implementation.”

He highlighted, among other things, the structure and mandate of the Service, the critical role of stakeholder engagement and interagency collaboration, peculiar security challenges in Ghana and actions taken against terrorism threats.

On his part, Directing Staff and Leader of the Delegation, Professor Dung Pam Sha, praised the cordiality between Ghana and Nigeria and assured him that the way to go for the sub-region was shared experiences and learning.

He thanked the GIS for the warm reception and a very fruitful discussion.