Ghana Immigration Service Intercepts Massive Cocoa Smuggling Operation at Akanu Border

In a significant crackdown on cross-border smuggling, officers from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at the Akanu Sector Command, with support from the Ghana Revenue Authority’s Customs Division, have intercepted a truck loaded with smuggled cocoa beans destined for Togo.

The operation, which took place at the Ave-Havi border post, uncovered 1,115 gallons of cocoa beans cleverly concealed in the vehicle.

The truck, bearing the registration number AS 2103-W, was driven by Ibrahim Fatawu, who is now in custody assisting with investigations. The interception followed actionable intelligence gathered by security agencies, highlighting the effectiveness of collaborative efforts in combating illegal trade activities.

In a press release signed by Assistant Commissioner of Immigration Michael Amoako-Atta, the GIS confirmed that the seized cocoa beans have been handed over to the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) for further action, while the truck has been impounded. The GIS also issued a stern warning to individuals involved in smuggling, emphasizing the detrimental impact such activities have on Ghana’s economy and national revenue.

“Smuggling undermines the livelihoods of farmers, deprives the state of much-needed revenue, and threatens the stability of our cocoa industry,” the statement read. The GIS further praised border communities for their vigilance and cooperation in safeguarding Ghana’s territorial integrity, urging continued collaboration to curb illicit cross-border trade.

Cocoa smuggling remains a persistent challenge in Ghana, with smugglers often exploiting porous borders to transport beans to neighboring countries where they can fetch higher prices. This latest interception underscores the ongoing efforts by Ghanaian authorities to protect one of the nation’s most vital economic sectors.

The GIS and Customs Division have vowed to intensify surveillance and enforcement along border routes, leveraging intelligence and community support to dismantle smuggling networks. As investigations continue, authorities are expected to pursue charges against those involved in this illicit operation, sending a clear message that such activities will not be tolerated.

This seizure serves as a reminder of the critical role border security plays in preserving Ghana’s economic interests and the need for sustained efforts to combat smuggling in all its forms.