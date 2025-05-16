Ghana Immigration Service Removes Street Children in Accra Operation

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) conducted a targeted operation in Kaneshie and Abossey Okai on Friday, May 16, 2025, removing street children and their guardians as part of efforts to address illegal immigration and child welfare concerns.

Officials stated the operation aimed to decongest streets, enhance public safety, and identify undocumented individuals, particularly minors from neighboring countries.

The action followed warnings from Dr. Ernestina Tetteh of the Coalition for Street-Connected Children Organisation (CSCCO), who noted a rise in children from Chad and Niger working on Accra’s streets. “The numbers are growing by the day,” she said in a May 8 Citi FM interview, describing the issue as more severe than past decades. Authorities emphasized ongoing enforcement to curb exploitation and illegal residency.