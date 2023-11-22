Ghana Impact Project donates to OTC

The Ghana Impact Project, a non-governmental organization led by the President Mr. Kobby Okun has donated a cheque of $10,000 (Ten Thousand United States Dollars) and other assorted items to Orthopedic Training Centre (OTC) in Nsawam.

This is the third year Ghana Impact Project is supporting OTC. The Ghana Impact Project was founded in 2021.

The Headmistress of OTC, Mea. Louisa Enyoonam thanked Mr. Kobby Okum of Impact Ghana Project for the support.

She made a plea through the Ghana Impact Project to the whole of Ghana as well as Africa to Let (people living with disability) also feel part of the world at large. “Disability is a misfortune that can reach anyone anytime”, she said. She later pleaded that our leaders recognize them and not discriminate.

The Director of the OTC, Rev. Sister Elizabeth Abena Panyin Newman also spoke about some causes of disabilities of which some are natural and can’t be avoided, yet some like accidents and health conditions like diabetes that would lead to amputation could be avoided or prevented.

She also praised Impact Ghana Project for their charity works and encouraged them to continue doing such deeds.

President of Impact Ghana Project Mr. Kobby Kun said, I intended to help physically challenged people when I was 11 years old, fast forward to 2021, during the pandemic, I got a lot more of an opportunity to take a pause and reflect on what was important in life. That was when the thoughts from age 11 came back. I partnered with some friends, and I could start the Ghana Impact Project, a charity based in Virginia, USA.

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh