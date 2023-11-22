Ghana Implements Visa-on-Arrival for Christmas Travel

The Ghanaian government has decided to ease travel requirements for the upcoming Christmas season by temporarily lifting the need for pre-arrival visa applications. Instead, travelers heading to Ghana between December 1, 2023, and January 15, 2024, will be able to obtain their visas upon arrival.

This initiative is part of the government’s Beyond the Return agenda and was communicated through a circular from the Ministry of Transport to all airlines operating in the country. The decision follows consultations between various government departments, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ghana Immigration Service, and the Ghana Tourism Authority.

The circular stated, “Approval has been given for passengers traveling to Ghana to opt for visa-on-arrival, waiving the requirement for prior approval. This arrangement is effective from 1st December 2023 to 15th January 2024.”

To facilitate this change, the ministry requested that airline systems be updated to reflect the new arrangement. Additionally, those responsible for checking in passengers traveling to Ghana were advised not to insist on entry visas prior to boarding.