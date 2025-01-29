Ghana Inaugurates Gold Board to Boost Currency Stability and Formalize Gold Sector

The Ghanaian government has inaugurated the Technical Committee of the Ghana Gold Board, aiming to stabilize the national currency, the cedi, through a structured and strategic management of the country’s vast gold resources.

With gold being Ghana’s leading export, the formation of the Gold Board is expected to enhance foreign exchange earnings and strengthen the economy.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, speaking at the inauguration, described the initiative as a necessary reform to address the inefficiencies that have long plagued Ghana’s gold sector. Despite being the largest gold producer in Africa, the sector has been fragmented and poorly coordinated, limiting the full economic potential of the country’s gold resources.

Dr. Forson emphasized that traditional revenue streams like royalties and taxes have not provided sufficient economic benefits from the country’s gold. “It is high time the nation acts to maximize the full benefit of its naturally-endowed gold resources,” he said. The goal, he explained, is to optimize every stage of the gold value chain—ranging from extraction to refining, value addition, and marketing, both locally and internationally.

A major role of the Ghana Gold Board will be to act as the sole buyer of gold from the small-scale mining sector, thereby formalizing and streamlining the operations of this segment of the industry. The move aims to curb the widespread illegal activities that have undermined the sector.

“The chaos in Ghana’s gold purchasing sector prevents the nation from fully benefiting from its gold resources,” Dr. Forson noted. He highlighted that smuggling and unapproved gold purchases by numerous individuals, foreign agencies, and companies with export licenses have deprived the state of valuable foreign exchange.

By formalizing the small-scale gold mining sector and directing gold transactions through legitimate channels, the Board is expected to significantly boost the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which will help stabilize the cedi.

The Ghana Gold Board will also focus on ensuring traceability and regulatory compliance, promoting international certification, and aiming for London Bullion Market Association certification in the near future. These measures will help streamline operations, reduce illegal activities, and bolster Ghana’s position in the global gold market.

In the long term, the Ghana Gold Board is expected to play a key role in maximizing the economic returns from Ghana’s gold resources, while addressing challenges of smuggling and inefficiency in the sector.