Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, says Ghana’s strive to fully migrate from analogue to digital transmission is on course.

She said the target received yet another major boost with the opening of the Central Digital Transmission Company (CDTC) office.

“It is just a one more step of our journey to switch over from the analogue to digital transmission,” the Minister said at the official handing over of a modern office complex, which will serve as CDTC operation point.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the Digital Migration Policy, approved by Cabinet, demanded that the country established a jointly managed platform and said the CDTC would be wholly owned by the country but managed independently.

She asked radio and television station operators to prepare to pay for their own digital transmission when the process was fully completed.

Mr Oscar Nchor, the General Manager of K-NET, a business specialising in connectivity solutions, commended the Minister for her commitment to implementing Ghana’s Digital Agenda.

He said K-NET was happy to innovate and deliver a modern standard office complex for the management body of the national digital terrestrial television platform.