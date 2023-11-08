Ghana Industrialisation Week to be held in 2024

The Ghana Industrialisation Week, a pillar in attaining the continent’s economic growth and development goals as articulated in Agenda 2030 and Agenda 2063, comes off early next year.

The Ghana Industrialisation Week 2024 is expected to host more than 550 exhibitors, some international speakers, over 35,000 industry professionals and 4,000 international delegates from more than 120 countries, to discuss Ghana’s pioneering approach towards diversifying its Industrialisation mix.

Mr Jedidiah Aryeepah, CEO of Topside Energy Limited, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the Week would start from April 24 to 26, 2024 in Accra.

He explained that the Week would showcase Ghana’s achievement as a catalyst for global economic growth with billions of dollars of investment opportunities to facilitate Ghana’s Industrialisation transition and achieve its net-zero goals.

The Week would again draw more policy makers, business leaders and Trade and industry, as well as energy experts to uncover new opportunities and strengthen partnerships.

Mr Aryeepah said, “In light of the key and strategic interdependences between Industrialization and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the Ghana Industrialisation Week would rally desired political momentum, resources, partnerships and alliances towards structural transformation, leverage on Africa’s rich and diverse natural resources, and embrace current advances in technologies, and geo socio-political trends and emergence of tradeable services.

He said the Week would unlock the evolution of a vibrant Pan-African enterprise and capital base that would unleash an inclusive and sustainable industrialization pathway that carried along all economic agents, including SMEs, youth, and women.