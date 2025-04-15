Ghana Industrialist Decries Unfounded Attacks on Local Businesses

Dr. William Mensah-Ansah, a leading industrialist based in Tema, has raised alarms over persistent unfounded allegations targeting Ghanaian entrepreneurs and homegrown companies.

Speaking at a weekend business forum, he identified the trend as a major obstacle to industrial growth, citing high-profile cases involving the Nduom Group, UT Bank, and the Jospong Group.

“These baseless attacks damage investor confidence and tarnish Ghana’s business reputation globally,” Mensah-Ansah stated. He contrasted Ghana’s environment with neighboring Nigeria and Kenya, where successful entrepreneurs receive national recognition rather than suspicion. The industrialist particularly highlighted how such negativity discourages young Ghanaians who view these business leaders as role models.

While acknowledging operational challenges facing local industries, Mensah-Ansah praised the Jospong Group’s 18-year evolution from a modest enterprise to a pan-African conglomerate as proof of Ghanaian business potential. He urged media outlets to adopt more balanced reporting that supports rather than undermines domestic industries.

The industrialist outlined concrete benefits of nurturing local businesses, including job creation, reduced import dependency, and innovation stimulation. “When we weaponize public perception against our own entrepreneurs, we sabotage economic diversification,” he asserted, calling for policy reforms to foster enterprise growth.

This critique emerges amid ongoing debates about Ghana’s industrial competitiveness. Recent World Bank data shows manufacturing contributes just 10% to GDP, with local firms facing disproportionate regulatory and financial hurdles compared to multinational counterparts. Mensah-Ansah’s intervention spotlights the tension between accountability and the need for constructive business environments in emerging economies.

Industry analysts note that while corporate governance concerns remain valid, systemic support for indigenous businesses could accelerate progress toward Ghana’s industrialization goals under the African Continental Free Trade Area framework. The Ghana Enterprises Agency reports that SMEs account for 70% of industrial jobs, underscoring the stakes in this discussion.