Ghana Institution of Engineering Elects New President and Successor

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) inaugurated Ing. Ludwig Annang Hesse as its 53rd president during an investiture ceremony at the Engineering Centre in Accra, marking the start of the 2025 Engineering Conference and Annual General Meeting.

Hesse, previously president-elect, succeeds Ing. Kwabena Bempong and will steer the institution’s agenda under the theme “Engineering Our Future: Do it Well, Do it Right.”

Sworn in by High Court Justice Rita Doko, Hesse outlined four pillars for his tenure: governance and institutional development, public policy influence, membership welfare, and partnerships. He acknowledged Bempong’s mentorship, emphasizing readiness for the role after two years of preparation.

Ing. Sophia Abena Tijani, an electrical engineer with the Volta River Authority, was elected president-elect. Per GhIE’s constitution, she will serve alongside Hesse for two years before assuming the presidency.

Works and Housing Minister Kenneth Gilbert Adjei underscored engineering’s role in urbanization and smart city development, aligning with the conference’s theme. He urged GhIE to support national initiatives, including President John Mahama’s economic reset agenda.

Outgoing president Bempong offered ten strategic recommendations to his successor, emphasizing ethical leadership, inclusivity, financial sustainability, and empowering young engineers. The ceremony included interfaith support, with Presbyterian Church Moderator Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye leading prayers for Hesse, a devoted member.

Delegates from engineering bodies across Africa attended, including representatives from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and the Federation of African Engineering Organizations.