Ghana Intensifies Crackdown on Gold Smuggling With New Industry Partnership

Ghana’s Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) and the Ghana Association of Forex Bureau have announced a joint effort to tackle rampant gold smuggling, a practice that has long drained the nation’s foreign exchange reserves and undermined economic stability.

The collaboration, which includes plans to engage the Bank of Ghana and the Ministry of Finance, aims to tighten regulations, improve oversight, and formalize the gold trade to curb illegal activities fueling revenue losses and environmental harm.

The partnership aligns with broader government initiatives to revitalize Ghana’s economy by maximizing returns from its natural resources. Central to this push is the proposed Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), a specialized regulatory body currently being developed by a technical committee. Once operational, GoldBod will enforce compliance with international standards, streamline gold marketing, and combat illicit transactions that cost Ghana millions annually in lost taxes and export earnings.

“This is a critical step toward reclaiming control of our gold sector,” said PMMC Acting Managing Director Sammy Gyamfi (Esq), who described recent stakeholder discussions as “insightful and productive.” He emphasized the urgency of unified action, noting that smuggling not only starves the economy of vital forex liquidity but also perpetuates illegal mining practices linked to environmental degradation and money laundering.

Gold smuggling has plagued Ghana for years, with porous borders and informal trade networks enabling the diversion of an estimated $3 billion worth of gold annually, according to industry analysts. The illicit trade undercuts legally registered mining operations, depresses global market prices for Ghanaian gold, and tarnishes the country’s reputation among foreign investors. Meanwhile, illegal small-scale mining, or galamsey, continues to ravage forests and water bodies, compounding the crisis.

The PMMC-Forex Bureau alliance seeks to disrupt these patterns by strengthening documentation requirements for gold exports and improving coordination between financial institutions and mineral regulators. Stakeholders, including the Ghana Chamber of Mines and extractive sector watchdog groups, have backed the reforms, arguing that formalizing the gold trade will enhance transparency and attract responsible investment.

The push comes amid internal restructuring at PMMC, which recently laid off staff at branches in Kumasi, Bole, and Tarkwa, citing operational challenges. Critics have questioned the timing of the layoffs, but Gyamfi linked the move to preparations for GoldBod’s launch, stating that the agency is “streamlining operations to align with upcoming regulatory frameworks.”

Economists warn that Ghana’s economic recovery hinges on its ability to stem resource leaks. With gold accounting for nearly 50% of Ghana’s export revenue, curbing smuggling could stabilize the cedi, bolster reserves, and fund critical infrastructure projects. However, success will depend on enforcing compliance in remote mining regions and addressing corruption within enforcement agencies—a challenge the government has yet to fully confront.

As debates over reform details continue, industry observers stress that collaboration alone is insufficient. “Regulations must be matched with rigorous enforcement and support for legal miners,” said Kwesi Adu, a Kumasi-based gold trader. “Without that, smugglers will keep finding loopholes.” For now, the partnership signals Ghana’s resolve to transform its gold sector from a source of illicit profit into an engine of equitable growth.