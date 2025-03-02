Ghana Intensifies Scrutiny on Forex Transactions to Curb Illicit Financial Flows

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has rolled out stringent new guidelines requiring foreign exchange (forex) bureaux to implement rigorous identity checks for high-value transactions and politically exposed persons (PEPs), marking a decisive step to shield the financial sector from money laundering, terrorism financing, and proliferation activities.

The move aligns Ghana with global anti-financial crime standards and underscores efforts to fortify the integrity of cross-border transactions.

Under the updated framework, forex bureaux must appoint dedicated Anti-Money Laundering Reporting Officers (AMLROs) to oversee compliance protocols and liaise with regulators. Enhanced Customer Due Diligence (CDD) measures now mandate thorough verification of client identities, particularly for PEPs—individuals in prominent public roles deemed higher risk for financial misconduct. Bureaux are also instructed to adopt a risk-based approach, tailoring safeguards to transaction patterns and client profiles.

The BoG emphasized that forex operators, pivotal in facilitating international money flows, are vulnerable targets for illicit networks. Failure to comply could result in severe penalties, including license revocation, fines, or reputational damage. “The absence of robust controls exposes these entities to criminal exploitation, jeopardizing national financial stability,” the central bank noted in its directive.

Critics argue that while the rules are laudable, implementation hurdles loom. Smaller bureaux, already grappling with thin margins, may struggle with the costs of hiring compliance staff or upgrading systems. However, regulators counter that the measures are non-negotiable for maintaining Ghana’s credibility in global finance. The guidelines also require bureaux to report suspicious activity to the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) and maintain detailed transaction records, ensuring traceability.

Ghana’s push mirrors broader African trends, as nations like Nigeria and Kenya tighten AML laws to shed perceptions of weak financial oversight. The BoG’s alignment with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards follows heightened scrutiny of West Africa’s role in transnational crime, including gold smuggling and cyberfraud.

While the reforms signal progress, experts stress that enforcement will be the true test. Past AML initiatives in Ghana have sometimes faltered due to lax monitoring or corruption. For now, forex operators face a clear mandate: adapt swiftly or risk exclusion from a sector critical to Ghana’s $70 billion economy. As the BoG pledges closer oversight, the coming months will reveal whether these measures can stem the tide of illicit flows—or if loopholes persist, undermining the fight for financial transparency.