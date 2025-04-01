Ghana Intercepts US$350 Million in Narcotics Amid Trafficking Crackdown

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has confirmed a major narcotics seizure by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB), revealing that intercepted drugs worth $350 million were confiscated in a high-profile operation last week.

The announcement follows allegations by opposition lawmakers that Ghana risks becoming a hub for international drug trafficking.

In a social media post on Sunday, Mahama cited the bust as evidence of intensified enforcement efforts, vowing to maintain “zero tolerance” for narcotics activities. His directive orders the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), police Criminal Investigations Department (CID), NIB, and National Security Coordinator to collaborate with opposition MP Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, who raised concerns about two suspicious flights at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport linked to alleged money laundering and drug smuggling.

“Government takes all allegations seriously,” Mahama stated, urging agencies to “immediately and fully collaborate” with Fordjour to investigate the claims. The president did not disclose specifics about the seized drugs but emphasized that Ghana “will not be a transit or destination” for traffickers.

The minority caucus, led by Fordjour, has yet to publicly present evidence supporting its allegations. However, the group welcomed Mahama’s response as a step toward accountability. Security analysts note the rare cooperation between opposition figures and state agencies, which could test institutional transparency.

Kotoka International Airport, a regional aviation hub, has faced prior scrutiny. In 2024, customs officials intercepted 120kg of cocaine concealed in diplomatic luggage, highlighting vulnerabilities in cargo screening. The NIB’s latest seizure ranks among Ghana’s largest in a decade, reflecting heightened surveillance amid rising West African drug trade activity.

Mahama’s administration faces pressure to balance anti-trafficking measures with concerns over corruption within security forces. NACOC reported a 27% increase in narcotics interceptions in 2024, attributing the trend to improved intelligence sharing with regional partners.

As investigations proceed, authorities have alerted neighboring nations through ECOWAS channels. The outcome could influence Ghana’s role in continental counter-narcotics strategies, particularly as cartels exploit porous borders and logistical networks.

With Ghana poised to host the 2026 Africa Continental Free Trade Area summit, the government aims to project stability. Yet, as Mahama’s directive unfolds, its efficacy in curbing both trafficking and political discord remains a litmus test for national governance.