    Ghana International School Enhances Sanitation and Dignity at Accra Psychiatric Hospital

    By: News Ghana

    The Ghana International School (GIS) has officially inaugurated a newly renovated visitors’ washroom at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, aiming to improve sanitation and challenge the stigma associated with mental health care.

    The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held on Thursday, 21 November, underscored the importance of clean and well-maintained facilities in enhancing patient care and fostering a more respectful environment for those seeking treatment for mental health issues.

    Dr. Kwadwo Marfo Obeng, Director of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, spoke passionately about the role of hygiene and facility standards in combating the internalised stigma often faced by patients.

    “The conditions under which we provide treatment often reinforce internalised stigma,” Dr. Obeng explained. “Patients’ self-worth can be impacted by the state of the facilities they encounter. When patients arrive and are confronted with dirty, overcrowded, or deteriorating conditions, it sends a powerful message about their value.”

    Dr. Obeng emphasised that while often overlooked, washrooms are a crucial part of mental health care. “Clean washrooms are an essential aspect of treatment, contributing to a more dignified and supportive environment for patients,” he said.

    Reflecting on the hospital’s history, Dr. Obeng lamented the decline in standards over the years, contrasting the current state of the facility with its earlier days when it was considered a leader in mental health care in Ghana. “When we began, we were setting international standards. We must strive to return to that level,” he urged.

    GIS Principal Frank Amponsah-Mensah expressed the school’s continued commitment to supporting mental health initiatives. “We are pleased to contribute to this important cause,” he said. “We look forward to maintaining this partnership and raising further funds to support mental health efforts. It’s something we are proud of, and we will continue to raise awareness within our community.”

    The renovation of the visitors’ washroom marks a significant step in the ongoing effort to improve conditions at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital and challenge the stigma surrounding mental health treatment in Ghana.

    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

