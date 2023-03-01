Ghana International Trade Fair opens tomorrow

Some private and public enterprises are beginning to pitch camp at the West Hills Mall in Accra ahead of the 27th edition of the Ghana International Trade Fair, which opens officially tomorrow, Thursday, March 02, 2023.

The 2023 edition, under the theme: “Strengthening Small Medium Enterprises: A Key to Economic Recovery”, is geared towards promoting local and foreign businesses through networking.

About 500 businesses are expected to patronise the seven-day event.

The exhibition is part of initiatives outlined to build capacity, improve access to funding, and market access and facilitate Business to Business engagement for local participants with foreign business counterparts.

Some participants who spoke to the Ghana News Agency said they had measured expectation for this year due to the economic challenge.

Among them was Madam Elizabeth Oduro, a dealer in apparel, who said she was hopeful patronage would peak after the opening.

“Today is the first day so we don’t expect much. And moreover, other businesses are beginning to set up today,” she said.

The Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited, organisers of the Fair, is a Government of Ghana Agency under the auspices of Ministry of Trade and Industry and responsible for the organisation of fairs, both local and international.