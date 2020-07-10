The Ghana Domain Name Registry and the Internet Society Ghana Chapter will hold the Ghana Internet Governance Forum (Ghana IGF) on July 17, under the auspices of the Ministry of Communications.

A statement issued by the Society, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday, said the Forum would be on the theme: “Building a Resilient, Inclusive and Safer Internet in Ghana during Pandemics”.

The event would be hosted virtually for diverse stakeholders from the technical and non-technical community to discuss developments and opportunities identified in Ghana’s internet landscape.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communication, would be the Special Guest of Honour.

Topics to be discussed include: Internet and e-Government Solutions during Pandemics, and Combating Cyber Crimes in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Ghana, Multi-Stakeholder approaches to Internet governance in theory and practice, and Community Network and Digital Inclusion.

The Ghana IGF is a forum that seeks to bring all stakeholders together to discuss issues identified in Ghana’s internet landscape and how to tackle them.

Advertisements