Ghana Introduces 24-Hour Passport Service to Enhance Efficiency and Reduce Costs

In a move to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and generate employment, Ghana‘s Foreign Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has unveiled plans to introduce a 24-hour passport issuance service.

The initiative, part of a broader reform agenda, is expected to streamline bureaucracy, cut processing delays, and inject new life into the government’s 24-hour economy strategy.

The current passport system has long been plagued by inefficiencies, with processing times stretching over weeks or even months, leading to mounting frustrations and unnecessary administrative costs. Ablakwa has pledged to leverage digital solutions, expanded processing centers, and decentralized passport services to ensure that Ghanaians receive their passports within a single day.

“It is unacceptable for Ghanaians to endure long waiting periods for passports. My vision is to establish a 24-hour service that ensures swift and reliable passport issuance,” Ablakwa stated.

By eliminating bureaucratic bottlenecks, the government stands to save millions in operational expenses while also reducing opportunities for middlemen and corruption in the passport application process.

A key advantage of this initiative is its potential to create thousands of new jobs. The expansion of passport processing centers and round-the-clock operations will require additional administrative staff, IT personnel, security officers, and logistics teams, directly supporting the government’s 24-hour economy agenda.

With Ghana moving toward a digital-first public sector, this initiative will not only enhance service delivery but also position the country as a model for smart governance in Africa.

Ablakwa also revealed that his ministry is tackling a backlog of over 75,000 unclaimed passports, underscoring the need for urgent reforms. A nationwide audit is expected to clear outstanding applications and ensure that new digital processes prevent future delays.

“This is about serving the people better. We will do whatever it takes to make passport acquisition a seamless process for all Ghanaians,” he emphasized.

The move aligns with the government’s broader digitalization agenda, ensuring that passport issuance becomes faster, safer, and more transparent. As Ghana shifts toward a technology-driven economy, initiatives like this will enhance global mobility for citizens, attract investment, and reinforce trust in public institutions.

With an estimated 70% of Ghanaian businesses reliant on international travel, faster passport processing could significantly boost trade, tourism, and foreign investment, further driving economic growth.

As the initiative unfolds, the business community, travel industry, and job seekers will be watching closely, because a 24-hour passport service isn’t just about travel; it’s about transforming Ghana’s public sector into a high-efficiency powerhouse.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is set to reduce passport application fees for the less privileged. The move aims to ease the financial strain on vulnerable populations seeking to acquire passports. Details regarding the specific reduction amounts and eligibility criteria are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Source: The Ghana Times