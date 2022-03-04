Ghana Investment Week Marked In Dubai As GIPC Rakes In More FDI

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), as part of efforts to increase investment and generate more foreign revenue into the country will mark the “National Day” at the ongoing Dubai Expo.

The weeklong event will be used to put emphasis on opportunities in Ghana’s manufacturing, health, tourism, agriculture and energy sectors to investors across the globe.

Dubbed, the “Ghana Investment Week,” it will also be used to showcase other investment avenues available for investors to leverage through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will grace the event, which will see key government officials and major private industry players network and explore areas for collaboration to deepen economic ties with prospective investors.

Available data from GIPC show that the country has $874.01 million worth of investments from 122 projects for the first half of 2021, comprising of US$829.29 million FDIs and US$44.72 million local investment.

The FDI amount represents an increase of 32.15 per cent compared to US$ 627.52 million recorded in the same period last year.

President Akufo-Addo, at the inauguration of the GIPC Board in November last year, charged the members to continue to encourage, promote and facilitate investments, domestic and foreign into Ghana.

He said he was optimistic that the knowledge base of the Board would enable the Centre to increase FDI inflows to accelerate the development of the country.

Mr Grant who described the event During a virtual interaction with journalists on Thursday, Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, said, the event would offer an opportunity for Ghana to engage another set of businesspeople looking forward to investing in the country.

He added that: “We’re not just looking at Ghana focused investors, but investors who have interest in Africa and can use Ghana as a launch pad into the region.”

On Tuesday, March 8, there will be a host of events, “purposed to exhibit the country’s business offers, and cement its position as a top destination for investment in Africa,” Mr Grant said.

The activities will include: an official EXPO 2020 Flag Raising Ceremony and Luncheon at Al Wasl Plaza, and a Presidential Cocktail Event at Address Downtown, 7th Floor Club Lounge Terrace.

This will be followed by a flag lighting ceremony of Burj Khalifa, then a Ghana Colours Concert and Fashion show at Downtown Dubai.

On March 9, there will be a Presidential Breakfast Roundtable, which would be followed by a Ghana Business Forum at the Jafza One Convention Center, for stakeholders to explore viable investment opportunities.

President Akufo-Addo, Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, will participate in the forum.

From March 10, Ghana’s expo celebrations will continue with presidential engagements, ministerial meetings, a ‘Business Connect’ event, as well as site visits.

Ghana has been participating in the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020 since October 1, 2021.

This year’s event will end on March 31, 2022.

The country’s participation in the expo has been guided by its sub-theme “limitless opportunities,” in the promotion of creativity, and exhibition of huge investment prospects in critical sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

The expo has provided opportunities for people all around the world to connect and experience the best of art, culture, geography, science, technology, innovation and invention.