Ghana invests US$740 million to achieve SDG 6 – Bawumia

The Ghanaian government has invested 740 million U.S. dollars into the provision of safe drinking water across the country since 2017 to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia said here late Tuesday.

Bawumia revealed this while commissioning a water project for Tuna, a community in the Savannah Region.

“The successes chalked by government in providing potable drinking water for rural and urban dwellers have resulted in a reduction of sanitation-related diseases, including cholera,” said the vice president.

“Under the United Nations SDGs, goal number six is for us to attain clean water and sanitation for all. In this regard, the government has had a policy of water for all. This water for all policy has invested about 740 million dollars in water systems in various towns and communities,” Bawumia added.

Due to these investments in the provision of clean water, Bawumia said the West African country had not recorded any case of cholera over the past five years, with the overall access to water increasing to 87 percent nationwide.

SDG 6 is one of the Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 to "ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all."