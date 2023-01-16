Ghana Invited To Participate In 9th All African Tug Of War Championships

The Ghana Tug of War Association (GHATOA) has been invited to participate in the 9th All African (U23) Tug Of War Championships in Kimberley, South Africa.

According to the official invite letter signed by Anton Botha, President of the South African Tuf-of-War Federation, the championship is scheduled for 4th to 6th May, 2023.

He said entry fee is R100 per team, while food and drinks will be available at the Kimberley Pirates Sports Club.

Accomodation is available for R300- R400 per person, per night, while the SA Tug-of-War can assist with transportation within Kimberley to be in the visiting country’s own account.

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, President of the Ghana Tug of War Association said this is another opportunity for exposure and experience for the Ghana Team.

“We will try to raise a formidable team to represent Ghana. We have the men, but funding has been our problem. Sports is a tool for unity, friendship and peace on the continent, so we shall try to be there as worthy ambassadors” he said.

The Ghana Tug of War Federation has in recent times brought massive entertainment and sports to Bukom, Mamprobi, Chorkor, Koforidua, Cape Coast and Winneba.

He said there are plans to take the sport to the communities and the Security Services.