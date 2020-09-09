Ghana has invited some 40 players into the camp of the national under-17 team, the Black Starlets, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced here on Tuesday.

The players are to resume the camp on Sept. 15 to begin preparations for their upcoming international assignments.

All players, technical staff, and other essential service providers would undergo the mandatory COVID-19 testing on arrival, GFA said.

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given special dispensation to the country’s male and female under 17 and under 20 teams to resume their respective camps to prepare for major international assignments.

However, seven of the players tested positive for COVID-19 a few days after their arrival in camp.

Currently, the ban imposed by the country’s president on contact sports is still in force even though COVID-19 active cases have witnessed a downward trend in the West African country.