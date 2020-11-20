Ghana invited 60 female players into two national teams for international friendlies with Morocco scheduled in the last week of November on Wednesday.
Head coach for the U-20 team or Black Princesses Yusif Basigi has invited a provisional squad of 30 players into the team to begin camping ahead of a friendly with the Moroccan U-20 female national team on Nov. 26 here.
In a similar vein, the head coach of Ghana’s female senior national team or Black Queens Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo has also named a provisional squad of 30 players for a friendly game against the Morocco senior female national team scheduled for Nov. 30.
A statement issued by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Wednesday at its official site announced the players and officials of the team were to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test.
The FA observed the friendlies are to improve the existing cordial relations between the two countries and also to prepare the Ghanaian teams for future international assignments.
