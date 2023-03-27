Ghana invites investors to collaborate with V20 countries

On March 29, 2023, at 1pm GMT, the Ministries of Finance, Environment Science Technology and Innovation, Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the Environmental Protection Agency of Ghana will organize a Climate Prosperity Plan (CPP) event on the theme “Partnering with Private Sector: Building Climate Resilience through Climate Prosperity Plans”.

The event is an opportunity for investors to collaborate with Vulnerable Twenty (V20) members in exploring how the business community can support the drive for climate resilient economies in developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to climate change. Participants will explore the role that the private sector can play in the development of innovative financing options for projects/programmes ,under the CPPs, that counteract climate risks and leverage transition opportunities.

Climate Prosperity Plans constitute comprehensive strategies designed to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy, enhance climate resilience and create new economic opportunities for national prosperity. The plans involve collaboration between government, private sector, and civil society organizations to develop and implement climate-smart investments and policies that create jobs and improve the quality of life of the people while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The closed event will feature experts from various fields, including Government officials, Private Sector, Representatives from the V20 members developing and implementing CPPs – especially Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ghana, private sector/business representatives and philanthropic foundations.

Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Finance and the V20 Chair commented: “V20 countries recognize the need to develop economy-wide investment strategies focused on delivering climate resilient growth. The collaboration with the private sector – domestic and international – is critical for ensuring development-positive climate action with technology transfer and innovative business model creation. We look forward to cooperating with the private sector and our philanthropic partners in the delivery of our Climate Prosperity Plans”.

Ghana is currently the Chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and by default the Chair of the V20 Group of Finance Ministers. Formed in 2015, the V20 Group of Finance Ministers is a dedicated cooperation initiative of economies systematically vulnerable to climate change. The V20 membership stands at 58 countries representing some 1.5 billion people from nations including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Barbados, Benin, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Chad, Colombia, Comoros, Costa Rica, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Kenya, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Niger, Palau, Palestine, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Rwanda, Saint Lucia, Samoa, Senegal, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Tunisia, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Viet Nam, and Yemen.