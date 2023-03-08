Ghana Is 66 years Old But Nothing To Show

The independence of Ghana is meaningless unless it’s tied to the total liberation of the African people–Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah declared on the independence day of Ghana on 6th March, 1957…

The intent of Nkrumah was Pan Africanism that the African continent is capable of managing its own affairs devoid of imperialism and arbitrary colonialism using Ghana has a beacon of hope for economic development and prosperity. Between 1957 and 1969 many African countries became independent by the inspiration of Nkrumah. When Ghana became a Republic in 1960, Nkrumah outlined a 10Yr development plan for Ghana geared towards economic transformation and Prosperity for the Ghanaian people.

This plan expanded the infrastructure development of Ghana through roads, hospitals, electricity acess to water, factories and etc. During this period many African countries looked up to Ghana for economic development and transformation only for the 1966 coup d’etat to truncated this economic agenda.

.The Military that executed the coup d’etat Could not live up to expectation under the watch of Gen. Ankrah and Afrifa as there was widespread corruption and economic mismanagement among the political elite that called for a transition from Military rule to a civilian government. Here Ghana adopted a Parliamentary. System of government Where Dr Busia became the Prime minister Minister of Ghana. So in 1972, Gen. Acheampong toppled Dr. Busia government citing corruption and bad governance. This is because Dr.. Busia paid himself 2years salary advance which angered the military.

During these periods, no one could fathom why Nkrumah was overthrown then. Had I know always at last was the slogan that resonate with the good people of Ghana. Acheampong leadership was greeted with much joy when he toppled The busià regime and many thought that he was coming to continue with Nkrumah developmental agenda. Yes, operation feed yourself was the bedrock of his government that developed the agricultural sector tremendously but Acheampong government was fraught corruption at a point in time when the good people of Ghana had to question his integrity of solving the numerous challenges and problems of the Ghanaian people.

This became a worry to the SMC, the Supreme Military Council with the conviction that Acheampong Leadership has disappointed Ghanaians so they staged a Palace coup to overthrow Acheampong. The SMC 2 took over the reigns of government under the Leadership of Gen. Akuffo. .

Akuffo in his quest to transform Ghana became a laughing stock since he turned to develop himself and his lineage more than Ghana. The economy of Ghana was on its knees, high inflation, high cost of living, rising unemployment and institutionalized corruption among high ranking military junta whiles the ordinary Ghanaian lived in abject poverty.

So, the most famous popular uprising took place on June 4 1979 begining with the mutiny of 15th May 1979 where the junior ranks of the military rose up against the high ranking military junta because of corruption and bad governance. The AFRC the Armed forces Revolutionary Council took over under the Leadership JJ Rawlings whose charisma and courage inspired the uprising to put Ghana on the pedestal of economic development and prosperity.

The AFRC Handed over to a civilian government led by Dr Hilla Limann in September, 1979. He could not live up to expectation because his government was sleeping on the job and was trapped in another corruption scandal known as the Gizelli watch scandal. Then the good people called on Rawlings to come and continue what he started… History. At this point the PNDC sort to establish a Unity government that will drive the country on the path of economic growth and prosperity. It brought along a blend of politicians and technocrats from different political orientation, the CPP, UP, UNC, PFP, PNP to push the agenda of economic transformation. It brought JA Kufour, the former President, Wreko Brobbey, Konadu Apraku, UP, JH Owusu Acheampong from PFP, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, Alhaji Bawumia and others from CPP traditions.

By 1983 Ghana faced economic challenges as a result of drought and deportation of Ghanaians from Nigeria deepened our economic woes so Ghana had to rely on the IMF to turn the economy around. So, the intent of the PNDC was to build a united Ghana where prosperity will be accessible to all Ghanaians.

The IMF Program brought about the Structural Adjustment Program with the rapid populist approach which implemented the Educational Reform Programs, the Economic Reform Programs and Agricultural Development Programs. These programs yielded dividends in the shortest possible time and by 1984 Ghana hàd the best economy in the West Africa sub region.

The Educational Reform Program brought light into the educational sector. At the time many schools didn’t have text books, many teachers have left the shores of Ghana in search of greener pastures abroad mainly Nigeria. The Educational sector had no infrastructure and on the verge of collapsing but this reform turned the fortunes of Ghana educational sector around. There was massive infrastructural development, teachers who had left the shores of Ghana began to return because the sector has now become attractive.

The Agricultural Development Program brought about huge incentives to farmers especially in the cocoa sector. The regime began to expand the road sector by constructing the cocoa roads to enable Farmers cart coçoa from rural communities to Urban areas as well as huge investment in the rail sector for the same purpose.

Other sectors of the economy saw massive infrastructural development. Extension of electricity and water projects to the interlands, hospitals in the regional capitals and rural communities, incentives to Doctors to motive them and expansion of intercity road networks.

When the regime taught of returning Ghana to a civilian rule having sanitized the our Economic misfortunes and mismanagement by different regimes after the overthrow of Nkrumah it brought the idea of EGLE, Every Ghanaian Living Everywhere so that all Ghanaians interested in the progress of our Country come together to achieve a common purpose. By 1988, the regime brought about decentralization of governance with a pilot implementation of District Assembly projects to deepen local governance. Same regime after a Referendum ushered Ghana into a Republic, (4th) electing Rawlings as President to continue with the economic transformation with focus on sustainable livelihood development of the Ghanaianpeople.

Going forward Ghana returned to democratic governance under the watch of Rawlings who after his term of office ended supervised a smooth transition to the NPP government that won the 2000 election. Rawlings government since the PNDC era had worked tirelessly to make Ghana a beacon of hope for democratic development in Africa especially the sub Saharan Africa. His exemplary leadership having brought Ghana from a state of hopelessness to hope. A journey from Egypt to Israel was an epitome of political stability and democratic governance and economic prosperity. His tenure witnessed a massive infrastructural development. From roads to hospitals, schools to polytechnics and universities. He built all regional hospitals. He built all technical universities in all regional capitals. He constructed all cocoa roads and expanded major high ways. Many ot social amenities and infrastructure in Ghana were built by the PNDC/NDC government.

After Rawlings exited the opposition NPP won Power under the Leadership of JA Kufour whose two terms also added his quota to infrastructure development such as stadia, millennium roads and others but the tail end of his government was fraught with scandalous activities notable of them was the Ghana@50 scandal and economic repression. So, the masses called for change in the 2008 elections which the NDC won under the Leadership of Prof. J. E. A Mills, a politician from the Academia. His track record was visible to every living Ghanaian. He embarked on the Better Ghana agenda where he ensured the depoliticization of Our Public Institutions as way of getting our institutions to work for the good of the Ghanaian people. Many Heads of public institutions who were appointed by the previous government were allowed to continue with their tenure to ensure stability in those institutions. MCEs and DCEs were allowed to stay In office for over 6months and beyond. He never touched the executive and the Judiciary because he doesn’t believe in political vendetta, witch hunting and victimization. He wanted a Ghana for Ghanaians. Under his watch Ghana maintained a single digit inflation, massive infrastructure development and moved Ghana from low income level to a middle income level. A feet which was sustained till 2018 when Ghana was down graded back to low income level. Many more could be said about Prof. Mills until his sudden demise with John Mahama finishing his term of office.

GHANA TODAY

John Mahama won the 2012 elections and his government sort to address infrastructure deficit in the educational sector and road networks and hospitals. So his government embarked on massive infrastructural development. The E-block school project began all the country. Many secondary school were built to address the infrastructure gap in the educational sector in the hope of making secondary education progressively free. The polytechnics were converted into technical universities. Hospital infrastructure was at its peak. The University of Ghana hospital, the Ridge hospital which was converted in a teaching hospital, the Bank of Ghana hospital, chips compound, military hospital in Ashanti and host of poly clinics across the Country. Road networks and interchange saw a massive boast. The circle interchange, asafo interchange, secured funding for Pokuase and Tema interchanges, asphalting urban roads and many more. There was boast In the Agricultural sector through free distribution of fertilizer to Farmers especially in the cocoa growing areas. So the achievement of JM in infrastructure development within the shortest possible time was unprecedented. All though there were some challenges in certain aspects of governance especially freeze in employment into the public sector, and could not address the sustainable livelihood development of the people to the core because he channelled all his energies into infrastructure development, his government seem to be vindicated by the current economic situation in Ghana. He is seen as a better alternative to address the numerous challenges that confront the Ghanaian people. Why?

Because of the challenge of sustainable livelihood development that hit his government in the later part of his first tenure, the NPP Government took advantage to promise. Heaven on earth during the 2016 elections. The NPP Government then in opposition promise Ghana beyond aid, moving the economy from Taxation to Production, one district one factory, one village one dam to support irrigation, planting for food and jobs, one constitueny one million dollars, reducing unemployment, building 350 secondary schools within 18 months, protecting the public purse, maintaining single digit inflation and many more juicy promises. These promises resonate with the good people of Ghana and so Ghanaians voted for change. The NPP won the 2016 and had since formed government till date under the Leadership of Nana Akuffo Addo and Dr Bawumia in the hope that they will turn the fortunes of Ghana around with these flagship programs it promised Ghanaians only for them to turn into a laughing stock. .

Almost 6yrs down the line, Ghana is fraught with political oppression, social repression, economic hardship and institutionalized corruption. None of these flagship programs has come to fruition. High inflation and worst ever in the political history of Ghana 50% plus when it inherited 16% rate. High policy rate. Collapse in the banking sector, depreciation of the cedi against major international currencies, gargantuan increments in petroleum products ànd many more

The government promised to move the economy from Taxation to Production but has rather moved the economy from production of taxation. It Promised to remove taxes on petroleum products to reduce fuel prices but has rather piled taxes on petroleum products increasing fuel prices at the highest ever ….. The Akuffo Addo and Dr Bawumia government promised Ghana beyond aid, Today Ghana is bankrupt, our Leaders have mismanaged the economy and we are all over financial portals begging for aid. The government promised never to go to IMF for aid and today we are at the Mercy of IMF to stabilize the economy that has gone bankrupt. The NPP government promised to reduce inflation and today inflation is at its highest ever. The NPP government promised to protect the public purse but has weakened the public purse by a large size government with frivolous expenditure. The government has been hit with the biggest scandal ever. The PDS, PDA, Covid fuñds, National Cathedral etc. Unemployment is at the highest ever. Nepotism and friends and family leadership style has been the bedrock of the NPP Government. So which problem of Ghana has the Akuffo Addo and Dr Bawumia government solved?

Today, Ghana has been downgraded on all financial and economic Portal all over the world. New York times, Fitch etc. Corruption perception index has placed Ghana on red alert. Nothing is working in Ghana today. Many cannot afford one square meal a day which the political elite wreck the fortunes of the country by amassing wealth to themselves. Corruption is now an institution in Ghana and those who sacrifice to fight corruption, corruption will fight back at them. For how long can this continue? The NPP government under Akuffo Addo and Dr Bawumia has proven to be the worst ever in the political history of Ghana. They have taken Ghanaians for granted and abused stewardship entrusted to them. Ghana deserves better. Akuffo Addo and Dr Bawumia government has proved beyond reasonable doubt that they are bad managers of the economy

Ghanaians must rise to the occasion to demand for accountability from this government in the next general elections in 2024. 66yrs down the road and we have nothing to show under this government. It is a passing torch and who fix it knows. Ghanaians must fix this.

Am a Citizen ✍️

Article by

Dr. Michael Smart-Abbey(ThD. PhD)

Writer and Author, Political Analyst, Governance Expert, Social Development Consultant, Security Intelligence Expert, Historian and Theologian