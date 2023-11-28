Ghana is a Government Partner for the AIM for Climate initiative

The UAE-US government co-led initiative, the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate), which focuses on accelerating collaborative action among government, non-profit, and private sector entities, to increase their self-financed investments in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovations and solutions.

AIM for Climate is spearheaded by UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Mariam Almheiri, and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and was launched by the President of the United States at COP26.