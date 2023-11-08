Ghana is actively exploring digitization – Minister

Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, has said the government is prioritising and actively pursuing digitisation drive to bolster economic growth.

He said the government had played a significant role in driving its digitalisation agenda as part of the strategy to establish Ghana as a top African digital ecosystem.

He said some strides in digitising public services including the introduction of Ghana Gov online portal and digitisation of the passport office were helping to transform the economy.

“What then are the drivers of digital transformation,” Mr. Acheampong quizzed and said, ” changing market trends and evolving competitor strategies are also drivers of digital transformation.”

He made this statement at the Eastern Regional launch of the Ghana Digital Innovation Week at Koforidua Technical University (KTU).

The Digital Innovation Week celebration was on the theme: “Innovate, collaborate and elevate: Shaping a future of endless potential.”

The Regional Minister said digital technology was an essential part of a complex digital ecosystem and that digital transformation in business created new channels of communication.

Email, mobile applications, social media are modern digital communication channels activated in transitioning companies.

He said “Harnessing the full potential of these forms of digital marketing and modern channels will prove to be a game changer. It will aid business owners to enhance customer experience, increase revenue, and build a loyal customer base.”

Therefore, to drive significant changes in companies, it was important to have a concrete plan in place, a digital transformation strategy which can reshape business procedures, he noted.