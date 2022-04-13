Ghana Is Experiencing Improved Water Supply Under Akufo-Addo – Minister

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has said Ghana’s water supply coverage under the current administration of President Akufo-Addo has seen remarkable improvement.

According to her, as evidenced by the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) Report, government in the last 5 years has improved Ghana’s water supply coverage particularly in the urban and rural water supply subsectors to 96.4% and 74.4% respectively to meet the growing industrial and household water demands in the country.

She said this in Accra on Monday, April 11, 2022, during the Minister’s Press Briefing, a press engagement platform put together by the Ministry of Information to provide regular updates on government policies and programmes.

“Water delivery has seen a remarkable improvement over the past five years. This is evidenced by the 2021 PHC Report released by the Ghana Statistical Services in February 2022, which puts the percentage of households with access to basic drinking water services nation-wide at 87.7%. According to the PHC Report, Urban population with access to basic water supply services is 96.4% and 74.4% in the Rural areas,” she said.

Minister Dapaah said these figures reflect the massive investments by government in the water sector, which is geared towards bringing improved water services to the doorsteps of the Ghanaian people.

She said the interventions by government in the sector are expected to add over 4.3 million beneficiaries to the national water supply chain massively improving the country’s access to water.

She gave figures and pictures of ongoing water projects in terms of new ones, rehabilitating ones, expanding ones among others.

She said this government has spent over 700 million dollars on water treatment, development and rehabilitation since 2017 which is unprecedented in the country’s history.

Madam said Ghana had over 52 billion cubic metric tons of water but currently she is using only 14 % that needs to be corrected to get more water.

“Our greatest problem is the work of illegal miners that are destroying our water bodies. Rivers like Ankobra, Offin, Pra, Birim, Tano and others have been destroyed or diverted by these miners and if we we dont double our fight against them, we shall lose all our water bodies. For if the source of our water is being destroyed, then we are in deep trouble “, she lamented.