Ghana is experiencing tumultuous and volatile economic conditions – Sinare jabs Bawumia

A recent Facebook post made by H.E. Alhaji Said Sinare, the former Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has caused quite a stir. In his post, he criticized Dr. Bawumia and referred to him as a “paperweight for the NDC’s chances in the 2024 elections.

“Nearly seven years after taking office, Ghana finds itself at a critical juncture where the outgoing NPP government has displayed evident inconsistencies in every facet of our country. Under the inept leadership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as head of the economic management team, Ghana has become an absurd laboratory experiencing tumultuous and volatile economic conditions, as well as issues with jobs for youths, severe economic hardships, security, and social services”, he stated.

This statement was made following Dr. Bawumia’s tenure as head of the Economic Management Team, which the outspoken Alhaji Sinare deemed unsuccessful.

The founder of Zongos for the NDC, H.E. Alhaji Said Sinare, also noted that the NPP has signed its death warrant, electing Dr. Bawumia as their flag bearer for the 2024 general election, adding that he is not considered a political currency to be spent across the county.

“The NPP’s nomination of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a flag bearer for the 2024 general election is tantamount to signing its own death warrant, given that he is nothing more than a mere paperweight for the NDC”, part of his statement read.

However, the former high ambassador to Egypt and Saudi Arabia had high praises for John Dramani Mahama, whom he sees as an ideal leader for Ghana. According to him, Ghana needs someone with a strong track record in governance to lead the country forward. He believes that former President John Dramani Mahama possesses these qualities and would be better suited to steer Ghana towards prosperity.

“The NDC stands ready to take over the reins of government and steer Ghana towards a more prosperous future. We have a clear vision for the country, one that prioritizes job creation, economic stability, and social services. H.E. John Dramani Mahama, our candidate for the 2024 general election, is a proven leader with a track record of delivering results. With his leadership and the support of the NDC, we are confident that Ghana will emerge stronger and more prosperous than ever before”, he noted.

The implications of Sinare’s criticism go beyond mere political jabs; they highlight the importance of having competent leaders who can lead Ghana towards a brighter future. It is clear from his words that there are differing opinions on who should lead Ghana going forward.

“It is time for change, it is time for progress, and it is time for the NDC because Ghana is not in a position where one will mount a platform and be laughing for nothing”, he concluded.