Ghana is free from Marburg

The Ghana Health Service (GNA) says country currently has no case of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD).

The declaration is in line with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guidelines, which states that a country should be declared free of the outbreak over 42 days after the last negative test if there were no new cases.

A statement issued in Accra to provide public update on the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) outbreak in the country, has said. Ghana confirmed it’s first case of Marburg Virus Disease on July 4 2022.

Three cases were since reported with the last being on July 21 2022.

It said two of the three cases unfortunately died.

In all, 198 contacts were identified in four districts (Adansi North and South, Prestea Huni Valley, and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba) of which 118 of them have completed the 21 days of mandatory follow-up and have since been discharged.

“The remaining contacts are still being followed up and none has any symptoms,” the statement added.

It said the only survivor of the three (3) had since recovered from the disease following two negative tests carried out 48 hours apart on the August 3 and 6, 2022, respectively, by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).

It said the patient had since been discharged and reunited with her family.

The statement said even though Ghana had no MVD case currently, the Ghana Health Service, together with development partners and relevant State agencies would continue to maintain heightened surveillance for MVD and other viral haemorrhagic fevers.

It said ongoing public education and engagements on MVD would be maintained while they continuously reviewed the situation.

“The Service with support from partners, has initiated a process for socioecological mapping to assess the risk of viral haemorrhagic fevers for enhanced surveillance in Ghana,” it stated

The statement, however, encouraged the public to continue to observe the preventive measures by avoiding direct contact with blood, saliva, vomit, urine and other bodily fluids of people with Marburg virus disease or unknown illnesses, and report any illness to the nearest health facility for attention.

It assured that the Ghana Health Service, working together with partners remained committed to protecting the health of the population.