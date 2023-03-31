Ghana is Lassa Fever free – GHS

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) Wednesday declared Ghana free of the Lassa fever outbreak recorded in the country last month.

The Director of Public Health at the GHS, Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe told the Ghana News Agency that the disease had been contained as no new cases had been reported over the past 28 days.

GHS data indicates that a total of 14 cases, with one death was recorded in the outbreak which was declared on February 26, 2023.

The GHS said the cases were discovered due to the institution of control measures, including contact tracing and testing of all those who had been in close contact with the initial two confirmed cases.

Ninety-seven contacts were identified during the outbreak, and psychological support was provided for all cases and contacts.

During the outbreak, the GHS activated several measures, including conducting a full-scale environmental impact assessment to stop the further spread of the virus.

The initial two cases were confirmed by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research on 24th February 2023.

Both cases, which were discovered in Accra, involved a 40-year-old trader, who was unwell for a period of two weeks and later died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The second case was a contact of the trader.

Lassa fever is caused by the Lassa virus. It has an incubation period of between two to 21 days.

The virus is transmitted to humans through food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of rodents like rats and mice.

The Lassa virus may also be spread between humans through direct contact with the blood, urine, faeces, or other bodily fluids of a person infected with Lassa fever.

Sexual transmission of Lassa virus has been reported.

Symptoms of Lassa fever may include fever and general weakness.

People may later present other symptoms like headache, sore throat, muscle pain, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, cough, and abdominal pain.

In severe cases, infected people bleed from the mouth, nose, vagina, or stomach. Death usually occurs within 14 days of infection in fatal cases.

The disease is endemic in parts of West Africa including Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria.

Ghana recorded its first case in 2011.

The disease according to the GHS, could be prevented by avoiding contact with known vectors.

The GHS has thus entreated the public to ensure good environmental hygiene and institute measures such as storing grain and other foodstuffs in rodent-proof containers.

They should dispose of garbage far from the home, maintaining clean households and keeping cats to prevent rodent infestation.

The public must also avoid contact with blood and body fluids while caring for sick people.