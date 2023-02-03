Ghana is moving to Adaklu for Independence Day

Togbe Agbobada IV, Senior Divisional Chief of Adaklu Anfoe in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region, said it would be an honour for the chiefs and people of the area to host this year’s Independence Day Parade.

He, therefore, called on all citizens to rally behind the traditional authorities to showcase the rich culture of the area.

“The whole of Ghana is moving to Adaklu, so let us show them our rich culture and hospitality,” Togbe Agbobada said.

He made the appeal through the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the presentation of office equipment to the Adaklu District Police by Mr Kwame Agbodza, the Member of Parliament for Adaklu.

He said the President had sent a delegation to Togbe Gbogbi Atsa V to officially inform him and his sub-chiefs of the celebration.

Togbe Agbobada appealed to the National Planning Committee to update the chiefs and people on their expected roles.

He called on Madam Juliana Kpedekpo, the Adaklu District Chief Executive, to serve as liaison between the planning committee and the chiefs to enable them to prepare adequately for the celebration.

The Chief said though the people were law abiding and peaceful, more security personnel should be posted to the area to maintain law and order.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had visited Adaklu about four times since assuming office and was full of praise of the Government for selecting Adaklu to host the event.