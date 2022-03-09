Ghana Is Ready For Business – Akufo-Addo Tells Investors In Dubai

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has told investors Ghana is ready for business.

The President said this on Tuesday, 8th March 2022, when he delivered a statement on “Ghana Day” at the ongoing Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Ghana’s engagement at the Expo is themed on “Opportunity,” because according to Nana Akufo-Addo, “we are a nation of unquestionably attractive opportunities.”

Justifying why Ghana is the ideal destination for investment, Nana Akufo-Addo said “today, Ghana is the safest country in West Africa, we are ranked 3rd in the Ease of Doing Business Index in West Africa, we are the new commercial capital of Africa by virtue of our hosting of the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), we are the 2nd largest cocoa producer in the world, we are the largest producer of gold in Africa, we are endowed with considerable deposits of bauxite, iron ore, manganese, lithium, oil and gas, diamonds, and timber, and we are geographically closer than any other country to the centre of the planet.”

He further noted that Ghana is a country where investments are secure and protected under a governance system where an independent judiciary upholds the rule of law and respect for private property rights.

“Ghana is ready for business,” he stressed, adding that, the West African country is a land of opportunity for private capital, which has taken it upon herself to build a business-friendly economy that will enable her to get to the stage where the exploitation of the opportunities that are available will help her build an optimistic, self-confident and prosperous nation.