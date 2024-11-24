Ghana Is What It Is Because We Are So Divided in Thoughts

Thoughts are things. Whatever that has ever been created in this world either in the life of individuals, families, communities and nations is as a result of a well formed THOUGHT.

A person’s thoughts affect his/her immediate atmosphere and surroundings. Walk to anyone and if you are sensitive to energy, you will feel his/her dominant thoughts or see the evidence of them around him or her. And this is applicable to families, communities and nations. So it goes without saying that GHANA as we see it today, is the creation of all of us , especially those who have the responsibility to shape the thinking and the direction of this nation. Hence everything eventually is being run down because we all hold strongly to a belief that individual wealth and riches make a person Stronger and Powerful more than a National Wealth. So the entire country is on a scavenging and looting spree , to get things to enrich self.

Sadly, in Ghana even those who are to be the conscience of the nation and shape the collective thoughts like the Religious Leaders, the Chiefs of our Communities, the Media Houses, Leaders of Trade Unions and State Men are more divided in their Interests because of greed and self centeredness

Average Ghanaian has lost so much hope in the Country. We have nothing to hold on to as the Nation Pride. Ghanaian hospitality is no more there and the little Peace we hold on to is threatened and may elude us because some people want power or want to hold on to power by all means.

Even the Boxing and Football which have been the Nation Pride some years back have also been identified by greedy leaders as the Duck that lays the golden egg or Milk Cow, which have to be milked dry forgetting that the animals need to be fed properly to continue giving them what they are interested in. So now Ghana is at its lowest in football and boxing because those responsible are careless about them, interested only in what they get while the entire country looks on.

The least said about Ghanaian politicians, the better. GHANA embraces Democracy to prevent unscrupulous and adventurous individuals taking up the reins of this nation to satisfy their whimsical and capricious dreams.

But what do we see today, some of the people these parties present to us to vote for, leave so much to be desired. Now money has become the measure and the one who can come up with the most schemes to deceive the masses to win political power is mostly preferred and not those who stand for Truth or the Wellbeing of this Nation.

But can we blame them alone for what they have become, certainly Not. For, they reflect absolutely well the National Character and Spirit. We the masses have made them so through our selfish demands of them and encouragement. We witnessed what some do and say nothing. Sometimes we are the very people who push them to do harm to this nation for what we can gain.

To reshape the Conscience (heart) and Consciousness (Thought) of Ghana, NCCE , Arts & Culture Ministry and Music & Movie Industry must be well resourced and be given a clear matching orders to rally all Ghanaians around the National Flag especially our politicians and those in charge of our institutions & Agencies.

May God bless our Homeland Ghana and Make our Nation Great and Strong. Amen

#LoveistheKey

SGD Austine Kekeli